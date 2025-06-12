Merston House blends timeless Regency architecture with modern country living, complete with an orangery and sun-soaked patio for entertaining. | Raffle House

Raffle House has quietly revealed its next Dream Home – and it’s a jaw-dropping period property in East Sussex.

Raffle House has kept the details tightly under wraps, but we’ve done a bit of digging – and we can now reveal the star of their upcoming Dream Home draw: Merston House, a grand Regency country house tucked away on a winding country lane in East Sussex.

With its sweeping veranda, classical symmetry and carefully restored interiors, Merston House wouldn’t look out of place in a Jane Austen adaptation. Think sash windows, high ceilings, and elegant reception rooms – but with all the warmth and modern functionality of a lovingly updated family home.

We’ve had a sneak peek at the floorplan, and it’s every bit as impressive as you’d hope. There’s an enormous orangery kitchen that opens into a bright, open-plan breakfast and living area, alongside a drawing room, sitting room, formal dining room and boot room. In total, the house boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms (three of them en suite), a dedicated studio office, garden office, and a generous courtyard.

Outside, the grounds are just as special – 1.3 acres of landscaped gardens, with a gravelled driveway and paddock available on lease. It’s the kind of home where you can imagine hosting garden parties or escaping to your own sunlit reading nook, all just a short hop from the coast.

The light-filled orangery at Merston House offers stunning garden views and elegant period detailing – the perfect setting for relaxed Sussex living. | Raffle House

While Raffle House is still keeping photography under wraps, the floorplan we’ve found tells a compelling story. The heart of the home is the orangery-style kitchen, stretching nearly 30 feet, with skylights and double doors opening directly onto the garden – ideal for summer brunches and hosting friends. The bedroom layout is cleverly designed too, with separate wings offering privacy for guests, older children or multi-generational living, and several rooms enjoying dual-aspect views across the grounds.

Even better? Merston House is part of Raffle House’s 20th Dream Home draw, and for a limited time, you’ll get double the entries. Buy a ticket before 30 June, and you’ll also get free entries into their previous draw – a classic Cotswold stone home in the centre of postcard-perfect Stow-on-the-Wold.

Fully furnished, move-in ready and mortgage-free – or you can opt for the tax-free cash alternative if you prefer to dream differently.

