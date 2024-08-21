Is this the cheapest wireless CarPlay screen on sale at the moment?

The Texpot Wireless Apple CarPlay Android Auto screen is at its lowest ever price | Amazon

Amazon is offering a huge discount on a popular CarPlay and Android Auto display, making it one of the cheapest we've seen.

Displays that distil your smartphone into a dedicated in-car infotainment system are becoming one of the hottest automotive products in 2024.

There are thousands of cars out there with dated dashboards, incapable of accessing apps through a display like modern cars do and, because our smartphones are now such big parts of our life, we long to have this functionality.

However, depending on your vehicle, its stereo might either be too primitive to offer any sort of smart functionality, or its display might not be easy to upgrade.

So rather than spend hundreds of pounds converting your car, or even stumping up to trade it in for a new model, many people are opting for an aftermarket display that will sit above the dashboard and perform all the functions of a modern dashboard screen.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are designed to be usable at a glance, making it safer to follow maps, load up music, or pick a podcast while on the move. And it has never been cheaper to add this functionality to older cars.

There are hundreds of displays to choose from, and it's usually the case that £100 is a good starting budget for a cheap, basic device with all the functions you need to get started.

But Amazon has just knocked that on the head with this remarkably cheap Textpot Wireless display. It usual price is £109.99, which is pretty good for a wireless 7" CarPlay display. But a limited-time deal brings that down to £69.99. That's already rather tempting, but there's also a voucher deal running at the moment, bringing the price down to an even better £54.99. That makes it one of the cheapest devices of its kind on the market, and it's effectively now half price.

The 2024 version of the Texpot display has an HD IPS touchscreen, two types of fitment options, and it can connect to your car stereo through Bluetooth, aux cable, or through an FM radio frequency.

And customers have been really pleased with their purchases, judging by the Amazon reviews. Functionality, ease of use and value for money are all rated highly, but a few customers found their units to be a bit laggy.

But for the price, it's hard to pick too many faults with it. If you can catch the offer, and you're keen on upgrading your car's infotainment system, this could be one of the best bargains you'll find this summer.