From retro bikes to plush toys and Pokémon cards, these are just some of the kidult favourites flying off shelves right now. | NationalWorld

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I went looking into the £1bn kidult toy boom and ended up with Pokémon cards in my basket and serious nostalgia for the summer of ’75.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve been intrigued by reports of the kidult phenomenon – adults buying toys for themselves in record numbers – so I decided to dig in. Ten minutes later I was in a full-on nostalgia spiral and my online basket was suspiciously full. (I’m 59, by the way.)

It turns out I’m not alone. According to consumer analysts Circana, UK shoppers aged 12 and over – including a rapidly growing number of adults – are now responsible for almost £1 in every £3 spent on toys. That’s a whopping £1 billion in sales over the past year alone. And it’s not just for gifts. We’re talking grown-ups proudly buying Pokémon cards, Lego sets, and collectible figures for themselves.

It makes sense. We’ve all lived through enough stress lately. If a squishy plush or an old-school trading card brings even a flash of comfort or joy, what’s the harm? In fact, Circana says these toys are part of the “joy economy”, helping people cope with modern life through nostalgia and escapism.

So, in the spirit of festive fun and self-gifting, here are five of the hottest kidult toys right now – the ones everyone’s talking about, and yes, the ones I’m seriously considering buying for myself.

1. Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025 – a nostalgic countdown with serious card loot

The Pokémon Holiday Calendar 2025 is packed with cards, stickers and festive exclusives – a daily dose of nostalgia for collectors and fans alike. | Pokemon

Let’s be honest: advent calendars have become a thing for grown-ups – and this one’s a winner if you’re a millennial who remembers your first Pikachu. The 2025 Pokémon Holiday Calendar is packed with cards, stickers and exclusive festive goodies that make it more than worth the price. You get six full booster packs, eight festive-stamped foil cards, and even three-card fun packs for that little daily hit of excitement. It’s like a Christmas countdown and a childhood flashback rolled into one.

2. LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 – the droid that’s stolen my heart (and my basket)

This LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 set is packed with features and collectible extras – a centrepiece build that hits the sweet spot between nostalgia and display-worthy design. | LEGO

As “research” (honest), I entered my age and interests into LEGO’s online gift finder – expecting maybe a keyring or two. What came back was a full-blown temptation assault. From retro icons to architectural marvels, it’s clear they know exactly how to lure in the kidult crowd.

But the one I couldn’t resist? This LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 set. At £89.99, it’s not cheap – but it’s a glorious, display-worthy tribute to everyone’s favourite astromech droid. It’s got a rotating head, working periscope, hidden tools, a stand and plaque, and a bonus mini R2-D2. There’s even a 25th anniversary Darth Malak figure thrown in.

3. Squishmallows Ambergris – the goblin king of cuddle culture

Squishmallow

I’ll be honest – I hadn’t really clocked the whole plush toy thing for adults. But the more I looked, the more I realised half the people I know probably already own one. These are not your childhood teddies. Squishmallows have become a full-blown adult fandom, thanks to their oversized designs, quirky backstories and ridiculously soft texture.

I stumbled across Ambergris, the 16-inch Goblin King, on Amazon – and suddenly I got it. He’s burgundy, weirdly majestic, and apparently collects porcelain pig figurines. No notes. Whether it ends up on your bed, your desk, or your sofa, this plush is part toy, part comfort blanket, and part conversation starter.

4. Bandai Dragon Ball Super Blue Goku – the anime icon striking a pose on my desk

The Dragon Ball Evolve Blue Goku figure offers fully poseable action at a pocket-friendly price – a must-have for anime fans and collectors alike. | Amazon

Even I’ve noticed that anime has taken over – not just streaming platforms, but merch shelves, gift guides and collector wishlists across the world. Its roots may be in Japan, China and South Korea, but anime’s bold art style and sprawling fantasy universes have made it the global fandom of the moment.

If you’re dipping a toe into the world of figures, Bandai’s Dragon Ball Evolve range is a good place to start. This Blue Goku action figure, currently Amazon’s top anime toy, is fully articulated, surprisingly detailed for the price, and just £9.99. You get 15 points of movement, iconic poses from the Dragon Ball Super saga, and a character that’s been powering up since the ’80s.

5. Raleigh Chopper Fizzy Lemon – the ultimate throwback to my Evel Knievel days

It's back! And yours for £999. | Raleigh

Back in 1975, I ruled the streets on a gleaming purple Raleigh Chopper. Perched high on the banana seat, arms stretched to those ridiculous handlebars, I felt like Evel Knievel pedalling into history. It wasn’t just a bike – it was freedom. And danger. I once launched off a brick ramp in our back garden and came down minus most of the skin on my knees.

Now, the Chopper’s back – and I’m seriously tempted. The new MK4 edition has all the retro glory of the originals: oversized seat, sissy bar, working 3-speed shifter and those iconic U-bars. The Fizzy Lemon version is a sunshine yellow time machine, right down to the vintage decals. At £999, it’s no casual purchase – but for collectors and die-hard fans, it’s a piece of living history.

I started this as a quick look into a trend – and ended up with a shortlist of gifts I’d happily give myself. Whether you’re shopping early for Christmas or just in need of a little joy injection, it turns out toys aren’t just for kids anymore. And honestly? That might be the healthiest thing I’ve learned all year.