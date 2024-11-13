Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Christmas gift ideas for the man in your life who can be hard to buy for.

I’m kicking my Christmas gift guide’s off with what I think is the most difficult person in the house to buy for. I don't know about you but whenever I ask my husband, dad or brother what they want for Christmas I always get told “nothing, I don't need anything.” But could you imagine their faces on Christmas day if I didn't bother buying them anything - I’d never live it down!

So if like me you need some crimbo gift ideas for the man in your life I am here to help make your life a lot easier. I’ve searched the internet and these are the best gifts to buy this year.

Aftershave always goes down well and the Jean Paul Gaultier Scandal Aftershave Gift Set £95 is perfect for your partner. This is the one after shave that I love my hubby wearing as it smells incredible - so maybe ot one to buy your dad or brother.

If you are looking for something different or a kind of gift you need for the person ‘who has everything’. The Drapers Tool kit £129.85 has 100 items so perfect for the DIY king. For a truly unique git the AncestryDNA Kit from £59 is a great way to help them discover their heritage.

How about a gift that all the family can enjoy such as the Vango Lismore Air 600XL Tent Package £599.99 (rrp £990). This luxury gift means that all the family can go camping wind, rain or shine. The Vango tent Airbeam design makes it simple, quick, and easy to pitch your tent in half the time it would usually take to put up a tent with poles.

Happy shopping and keep your eyes out for more gift guides as I will be covering gifts for her, kids toys, home, food and drink.

