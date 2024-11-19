M&S unveils Percy Pig advent calendar and Christmas gift guide for kids
The M&S gift guide for kids features Spencer Bear pyjamas, perfect for cosying up on Christmas Eve, and festive outfits like the Velvet Sequin Dress and Denim Borg Lined Shacket.
Back by popular demand, the Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar giant plush toys are also available.
The new Percy and Colin the Caterpillar advent calendars are now in stores and available to order on Ocado, promising the ultimate festive finale on Christmas Day.
The gifts for kids include everything from science sets and craft kits to cuddly toys and fun board games.
Or colourful, glittery or light-up footwear from the Christmas gifts for girls selection is bound to raise a smile when it’s unboxed.
