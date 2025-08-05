The 50p-a-day supplement that users say is better than coffee for a brain boost
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tiredness, fatigue, brain fog, stress, and burnout are all common issues throughout the summer months, as we struggle to juggle work and family life.
It can lead many people to turn to energy drinks, or even just to dose up on caffeine in a bid to help get through each day.
But there's a more natural answer out there that can sharpen your mental focus, make you more productive, reduce your stress levels, and even give you a big energy boost. Without the jitters.
It's called "Oomph", and it's the hero product of Noggin The Brain People, a wellness company developed by a GP who set out to find a way to combat her own brain fog, fatigue, and anxiety.
Dr Clara Doran was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which threatened to derail her successful 10-year career as a GP.
After studying sleep medicine with University of Edinburgh and functional medicine with Institute of Functional Medicine, she created Noggin The Brain People with a focus on supplementation, motivation and education about brain health.
The company has gone on to produce a capsule that uses natural herbs, nutrients, and ingredients to supercharge your cognitive function and improve overall mental health.
The nootropics, vitamins, botanicals, and magnesium in every capsule of Oomph are tailored to support better brain function, increase alertness, energy, and vitality, and even to bolster your immune system.
A pouch of 60 daily capsules costs from £26.40, there are no GMOs used, and they're vegan friendly.
Within 72 hours of taking a capsule, people will notice a natural energy boost from the Ginseng, and 28 days after sticking to daily doses there will be an improvement to overall wellbeing, including focus and productivity.
After 90 days, you should be at your peak nutrition level, which will be ideal for sustained wellbeing.
To find out more about the capsules, how to order them, or how to save 20% on a pouch, click here.
