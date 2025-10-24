Regatta’s new winter range has just landed and perfect for pumpkin picking season | Regatta

Stay stylish and warm this Autumn with the new collection from Regatta.

It’s time to embrace the beauty of autumn and all the outdoor adventures that come with it. Whether it’s weekend family walks or pumpkin picking Regatta has everything you need to stay warm, dry, and effortlessly stylish this season.

Regatta has long been a favourite for those who love the great outdoors, combining practical protection with on-trend design. This autumn-winter, the brand’s new-season collection delivers versatile outerwear that doesn’t compromise on comfort or style.

From waterproof parkas with faux-fur hoods to cosy fleece layers, every piece is designed to keep you feeling snug while looking your best come rain, wind, or unexpected snow.

Perfect for everything from muddy woodland walks to hillside hikes, Regatta’s outerwear blends technical innovation with a modern aesthetic. Insulated jackets keep you toasty during chilly bonfire nights, while breathable waterproof coats ensure you’re ready for a spontaneous countryside stroll or a festive day out.

Pair your jacket with thermal leggings, rugged boots, and a chunky knit beanie for a look that’s both practical and polished.

Autumn and winter are made for making memories outdoors and Regatta ensures nothing holds you back.

Picture yourself jumping in muddy puddles with the kids, sipping mulled wine under fairy lights, or exploring frosty trails on a brisk morning walk. With clever weatherproof fabrics and flattering fits, Regatta’s clothing range keeps you ready for anything, whatever the weather decides to throw your way.

Now’s the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe with Regatta’s new-season styles, designed for real life and real weather. Discover durable yet chic outerwear, snug fleeces, and versatile layers that carry you from the countryside to the city with ease.

