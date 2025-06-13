See, hear and speak to visitors remotely with the Ring Video Doorbell’s live HD video and two-way talk features | Ring

A top-rated video doorbell for less than £60? This Wowcher offer on the 2nd Gen Ring is a major home security upgrade – and £20 cheaper than Amazon.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your home security setup, this Wowcher deal on the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell is one of the best-value offers around – and it’s proving incredibly popular.

Right now, you can get the 2nd Gen Ring Video Doorbell in either Satin Silver or Venetian Bronze for just £59.99 via Wowcher. That’s £20 cheaper than the same model on Amazon, where it’s currently listed at £79.99 – and a huge saving on the original RRP of £99.

With more than 130 units already sold and the listing marked as “selling fast,” it’s clear this one’s struck a chord with bargain hunters.

The doorbell features 1440p HD video, a head-to-toe view, colour night vision, and motion alerts sent directly to your phone. You can also use two-way talk via the app to speak to delivery drivers, friends, or unexpected guests – even when you’re not home.

Installation is simple and wire-free, and it’s fully app-controlled with clever privacy features like custom zones and quick replies. This model also includes support for night-time vision and smart notifications, making it one of the most convenient home security devices on the market.

This isn’t a refurbished unit – it’s a brand-new model from trusted retailer Clove Technology, and the authenticity has been verified by Wowcher.

Just note that a delivery charge of £8.99 applies, but even with that included, this deal still undercuts Amazon and other major retailers significantly.