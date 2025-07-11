Snap up Samsung’s Galaxy Book3 360 while it’s hot – half price in the Prime Day flash sale | Samsung

Samsung’s premium 2-in-1 Galaxy Book3 360 is now half price on Amazon for Prime Day – but the deal won’t last long.

Samsung’s powerhouse 2-in-1 laptop has just crashed to its lowest ever price on Amazon — but you’ve only got hours left to snap it up.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD is now just £699 (was £1,399) for Prime Day — a huge 50% saving. According to price tracking site CamelCamelCamel, this is the cheapest this top-spec machine has ever been on Amazon. So if you’ve been eyeing a premium laptop-tablet hybrid for gaming, video editing, or demanding work, now’s the time to jump.

This aluminium graphite model packs a beautiful 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen that folds 360 degrees, works with the included S Pen, and delivers ultra-vivid colours with reduced blue light. Under the hood is the latest Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD — more than enough muscle for multitasking, creative workloads and high-end entertainment.

It’s loaded with ports (HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, microSD) so you won’t be stuck hunting for dongles, while Dolby Atmos speakers and Studio Mode for video calls round out the premium package.

The Galaxy Book3 360 isn’t just about raw power — it’s also designed to fit seamlessly into your Samsung ecosystem. It syncs effortlessly with your Galaxy phone and tablet, letting you drag and drop files, share screens and even use your tablet as a second display. That kind of integration makes it perfect for anyone already invested in Samsung devices who wants their workflow to feel fluid and connected.

The build quality is premium too. The sleek aluminium chassis feels solid yet lightweight, making it easy to slip into a bag and carry anywhere. The 360-degree hinge is sturdy and smooth, transforming it from a traditional laptop into a tablet in seconds, or into tent mode for watching movies or giving presentations. Combined with the responsive S Pen for sketching or note-taking, it’s an incredibly versatile bit of kit.

You also get thoughtful touches that elevate the day-to-day experience, like Studio Mode for video calls, which uses AI to cancel background noise, auto-frame your face and even blur or replace your background. The display’s reduced blue light helps minimise eye strain over long sessions, while the dual Dolby Atmos speakers deliver surprisingly full, clear sound for everything from Zoom calls to streaming your favourite shows.

This deal is part of Amazon’s Prime Day event and is only available for a limited time, so it’s worth acting quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

