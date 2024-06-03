Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Does a Taylor Swift Eras Tour VIP package include a meet and greet with the singer? Here is everything you need to know

The countdown is on as Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour finally comes to the UK. The singer will be kicking off her tour in Edinburgh on Friday June 7 then heading over to Liverpool, Cardiff and London.

The good news is that according to Ticketmaster, tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras UK Tour 2024 are still available.

However, if you're a Swiftie like us and already have tickets then 'you need to calm down’ because we can reveal exactly what is included in each and every single VIP package.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift VIP packages and how to get them. There are six VIP packages available and in true Tay-Swift style each one has been named after one of her biggest hits.

It’s Been A Long Time Package - £662

One Unforgettable A Reserve Floor Ticket

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

Karma is My Boyfriend Package - £387

One Phenomenal A Reserve Floor Ticket

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Taylor Swift Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

I Remember It All Too Well Package - £332

One Incredible A Reserve Ticket in the Lower Level

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

Ready For It Package - £227

One Amazing B Reserve Ticket

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

It’s A Love Story Package - £222

One Excellent D Reserve Ticket

Special Set of Four (4) Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

We Never Go Out of Style Package - £196

One Awesome Reserved Seat Ticket

A special set of four Taylor Swift Prints

Exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Merchandise: Commemorative Tote Bag, Collectible Pin, Sticker & Postcard Set + Souvenir Concert Ticket, Special VIP Tour Laminate & Matching Lanyard

Sadly none of the VIP packages include a backstage pass or meet and greet with the singer herself. AXS is warning fans that all sales are final, meaning there will be no refunds or exchanges and all packages are non-transferable.

VIP merchandise will not be shipped outside the United Kingdom under any circumstances. For full terms and conditions head to the AXS Taylor Swift Packages Website. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster or AXS only.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie on X here.