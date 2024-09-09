iPhone 16 launch LIVE: UK pre orders, prices, colours and best deals

The new iPhone 16 is set to be announced by Apple. Everything you need to know on price, pre orders and colours

The new iPhone 16 is expected to be revealed at an Apple event scheduled for 6pm UK time on Monday 9 September. Apple has shared a colourful logo with the tagline ‘It’s Glowtime’ in preparation for the event and the Apple store is now offline as the brand prepares for the launch.

While Apple has not leaked any information about the new iPhone 16 we can estimate when and where the phone will go on sale in the UK.