This company is offering the chance to win a £30,000 kitchen makeover for just £1
Imagine having a £30,000 budget to spend on your dream kitchen. Marble work surfaces, high-tech appliances, minimalist luxury, or maybe cottage chic?
That's the prize BOTB, the luxury giveaway company, has announced recently.
It's a prize draw someone could win with a single ticket. And tickets cost just £1. Some people will buy more than one ticket, but there's no need. It only takes one ticket to win.
In case you don't actually need a new kitchen, you could opt instead for the cash alternative. BOTB will be happy to give the winner a £30,000 cheque to spend on anything they fancy. It could be a house deposit, a luxury holiday, or a fancy car.
The kitchen makeover prize is one of dozens on the BOTB site. Cars you can win for less than £1 include the new Renault 5, with £2,000 per month throughout 2025 for just 90p and a Mini Cooper S Sport for 95p.
Meanwhile the other big lifestyle prizes up for a £1 ticket include a £30,000 dream wedding, a six-seater hot tub and £10,000, or a Tiffany engagement ring and £15,000.
All you need to do is visit the site, choose your prize draw, buy a ticket, and sit back and hope for a phone call.