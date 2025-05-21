Lagavulin is powerfully peaty - which won't suit everyone, but it is one of the best Islay single malts | Amazon

Lagavulin’s 8-Year-Old Islay Single Malt has just dropped to £39 on Amazon, making it the cheapest price online — and perfect for Father’s Day.

This bargain bottle of craft whisky by one of the best-known Islay distillers is one for the connoisseurs.

Perfectly timed for Father's Day, we've found a limited-time deal on Lagavulin's eight-year-old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, making it the cheapest option online.

Visit the specialist suppliers and you'll see it for more than £50. It's listed on House of Malt for £62.95, and at Master of Malt for £53.75 - but if you head to Amazon while the limited-time deal is on, you can have a bottle delivered for just £39.

The eight-year-old version is a powerful dram, packed with peaty flavours, and originally bottled as a limited-edition launch to commemorate the distillery's 200th anniversary.

Unlike the more expensive 16-year-old version, this has retained more of its peaty character, which means you can expect a tea-scented smoky hit after the initial sweetness.

Peaty whiskies aren't for everyone, but if it is your preferred flavour, you'll love the big complexity of this stunning drop.

Expect hints of coriander seed, barley sugar, cumin powder, smoked kipper and marzipan ahead of an apple crumble and toasted almond finish. And add a few drops of water to unlock other intense flavours.

Amazon's 26% discount off the usual £52.50 listing price is a limited-time deal, so we don't know how long it will last for. But it comes in a presentation box, so there's certainly still time to pick one up as a Father's Day gift.

