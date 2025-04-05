Whether you were lucky enough to get one of your own, you had to play with your friend’s or you simply stared longingly through the window of your local toy shop, you will almost certainly remember these toys if you grew up back then.
Some enjoyed a relatively short-lived period of success, others remain popular six decades later, and some have been in and out of fashion over the years as trends change.
One of the toys featured - the Airfix James Bond Aston Martin DB5 model car, released during Sean Connery’s spell as 007 - could be worth hundreds of pounds if you’re lucky enough to have one hidden away in the attic.
One of the vintage kits is being sold on ebay for more than £300, with another priced at over £200.
If these toys have you pining for the 60s and your lost childhood, or you want to show your grandchildren what they’re missing out on today, there’s a huge range of retro toys for sale at Amazon.
Did you play with any of these toys, and what was your favourite toy when you were growing up? Let us know in the comments section below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.