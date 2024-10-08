The 1980s was one of the most iconic decades of the last century. From shoulder pads to Cyndi Lauper, the eighties have remained in the public consciousness for 40 years

If you were lucky enough to grow up in the 1980s, you probably have really strong memories of the decade. But how much of those years do you truly remember.

We have rounded up seven iconic gadgets from the decade, which you can find in the gallery below. See how many you recognise and let us know if you owned any.

1 . Boombox These days people blast music out of their mobile phones, but back in the 1980s you would have had to carry a boombox with you. This was like the peak of cool. | David Swindells/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images Photo: David Swindells/PYMCA/Avalon/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Camcorder If you want to capture a moment on video now, like a kid's birthday party, all you need to do is fish your phone out of your pocket or purse. But back in the 1980s you had to use a camcorder and they were massive. | TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TORU YAMANAKA/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . NES Back in the 1980s, the PlayStation and Xbox were not even a twinkle in their creator's eyes. It was all about the NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and it is the console that launched Mario - can you remember the early days of Super Mario? | TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images Photo: TENGKU BAHAR/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Pagers If you needed to get in touch with someone urgently back in the 1980s, you would have needed a pager. Perhaps your parents had one for work. | DAVID VAN DER VEEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo: DAVID VAN DER VEEN/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales