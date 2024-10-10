Silent Hill 2: the most valuable retro Silent Hill games - and how much they could fetch
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
You could have a fortune in the attic! 💸
Silent Hill is back - and just in time for Halloween. The beloved spooky survival horror franchise has returned with the release of the highly anticipated Silent Hill 2 remake - and it has been a hit with critics so far.
But while the remade version of James’ story is hitting the shelves, older entries in the franchise - and other classic horror games - sitting in your house could be worth a small fortune. To celebrate the release of Silent Hill 2 remake, we decided to take a look at some of the retro Silent Hill games with the highest price tags on CEX.
It includes some of the most famous games in the series on PlayStation 1 and 2. Do you own any, would you be willing to sell them or are they too valuable for that?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.