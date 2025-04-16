Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund offers North East, Highlands and Islands clubs the chance to access £2,500 of funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund 2025 has returned for its tenth year, giving local sports clubs in the North East, Highlands and Islands the opportunity to receive a share of £50,000 in funding.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi Scotland introduced its Scottish Sport Fund in 2016 to support individuals of all ages and abilities to get involved in physical activity in their local communities. The past decade has seen Aldi Scotland support over 650 clubs across Scotland, giving away almost £500,000, with the fund improving community access to sport across the country.

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund welcomes applications from all sporting organisations that meet the specified criteria. Last year’s Sports Fund saw Aldi Scotland support an array of sports clubs across the country, including Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust, Lochaber Wheeled Sports Society, Newton Stewart Ladies FC, Bearsden Snowsports and Inverness Shinty Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This funding boost supported the clubs in securing and upgrading training space, acquiring new kits and equipment, and welcoming more participants to join sessions and reap the many benefits from playing sports.

Aberdeenshire Sailing Trust were awarded £2,500 in last years Sports Fund.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: "As part of our commitment to making sport more accessible for all, Aldi’s Scottish Sports Fund has provided assistance to a wide range of clubs, enabling them to invest in the equipment, resources, and spaces they need to thrive.

“We are proud to continue our support of sports clubs across Scotland and help them make a lasting impact on their communities. The response we receive every year is overwhelming, and we are looking forward to seeing even more clubs apply in 2025. I encourage all sports clubs in the North East, Highlands and Islands to take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and apply for funding.”

Sports clubs located across the North East, Highlands and Islands have from Monday 14 April to Sunday 18 May to apply for funding. One applicant will be selected to receive £2,500 of funding, two applicants will each receive £1,000 of funding, while several other applicants will each receive £500 of funding. Applications can be made via the application form found on https://www.aldi.co.uk/scottishsportfund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Aldi Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria. All applications will be considered by the Aldi judging panel and entrants will be notified of the outcome of their funding application within six weeks from the region’s deadline. Please see the Aldi Scottish Sport Fund FAQs and Terms & Conditions for more information.