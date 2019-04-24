Andy Dowie takes Western Isles Single title after epic final battle

Andy Dowie was the toast of Western Isles Darts this week as he hoisted the Island Singles title into the air after a rollercoaster competiton where he saw off 22 other players in one of the Western Isles most prestigious darts competitions.

The 23 players involved were split into four boards with two seeded players on each. Board one had

Alex Momby Morrison and Calum Ruddy; Andy Dowie and Willie Reid were on board two; Murdo Alex Macleod and Mark Dog Macdonald were placed on board three while Finlay Maciver and Murdo Macleod were on board four.

Board 1: Alex Momby Morrison beat Richard Hiddlestone 7-3 with both players hitting 180. Gordie ‘Mopp’ Macdonald played very well but eventually lost to Calum Ruddy 7-5. Calum could not find the form he had in winning the quick fire competition early on in the day and lost 7-0 in the board final against Alex Momby.

Board 2: Preliminary rounds saw Andrew ‘Post Master’ Macdonald beat stalwart Alex ‘Painter’ Murray 7-3 to set up a board semi final with Andy Dowie. Jamie Reid beat his fellow Lochie Craig Maclean 7-4 to set up a semi final against his dad the evergreen Willie ‘Golden Eagle’ Reid.

Andy Dowie cruised to a 7-0 win over Andrew with Young Jamie beating his old man 7-4. Andy dominated the board final with a 7-1 win over Jamie

Board 3: In the preliminary rounds, another stalwart Iain Leitch beat Ross ‘Liverpool’ Maclean 7-4 to set up a board semi final against seeded Murdo Alex Macleod and Murdo ‘Griddy’ Macleod having a comfortable 7-0 over Danny ‘Dynamite’ Hughes to meet Mark ‘Dog’ Maconald in the other semi final.

Murdo Alex beat Iain Leitch 7-1, Mark beat Griddy in a blow for blow match which went all the way 7-6. The final saw Mark run out as board winner with a 7-4 win over Murdo Alex

Board 4: The two preliminary rounds saw exile Sandy ‘Mo’ Morrison return to his homeland to beat Hearach rising star Connor Macdonald 7-0 to earn a semi final place against the seeded Finlay Maciver and Kenny ‘Wan’ Macleod beating Davie Blondie Macleod 7-4 to play the other seed Murdo Macleod. Sandy Mo was the first to knock out a seeded player by beating Finlay 7-3 in a fantastic match, Murdo edged out Kenny Wan 7-6 in a very close match. Sandy Mo continued his form to win the board final by beating another seed Murdo Macleod 7-4.

Semi final: Board one winner Alex ‘Momby’ Morrison clashed with board four winner Sandy ‘Mo’ Morrison.

Sandy raced into a two leg lead but Momby won the next two to level it. The next three games went with throw to leave the game evenly balanced at 4-4.

Momby won the next two to leave him just one away from final but Sandy pulled one back in a very close and high scoring 12th leg Momby took the win with a 50 finish to take the tie - 7-5

Semi Final: In the other semi final board two winner Andy Dowie crossed arrows with Mark Macdonald who won board three.

Andy sped into a 3-0 lead with Mark grabbing the fourth. Andy then took the next pair of legs before Mark took the seventh leg to pull back to 5-2. Andy took the next two legs with ease to reach the final against Alex Morrison.

Final: Andy Dowie played Alex Morrison in a very close good scoring and entertaining final between two of the best local players. The early going was an exchange of points and advantage. Andy took the first leg with a 56 finish then Alex claimed the second with an 81 finish. The third went to Andy with an 82 finish. Andy took the next to lead 3-2 but Alex drew level for 3-3 before Andy took a 5-3 lead legs after winning the next two legs back to back.

Alex dug deep with a 74 finish, clawing one back. The last two both went to Andy to win the 2019 Island singles 7-4

Thanks to all who took part and a special thanks to hosts The Sea Angling for the venue and for the hot food that was provided all day long.