Athletics Weekly Olympics issue available to buy now

The Olympics started today.

Here’s everything you need to know about Athletics Weekly and its Olympics issue, which is available to buy now

National World recently acquired acclaimed sports magazine Athletics Weekly. With the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic games kicking off today, Athletics Weekly is the best way to keep up to date with all the goings on around the events.

Featuring interviews, detailed breakdowns and cutting edge insight, Athletics Weekly (also known as AW) is an historical magazine that focuses on track and running sports. First published and founded in 1945 in the UK, it has been putting out excellent content ever since.

A highly influential publication, Athletic Weekly generates 10 million monthly social impressions, 350,000 monthly unique visitors and has 229,000 Facebook followers. Previously just a print publication, it has since shifted its focus towards online journalism. The current editor of the publication is Euan Crumley, having taken over from Jason Henderson in 2020.

In their August issue, which focuses heavily on the Olympics, there are feature interviews from distance runner Faith Kipyegon and marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge. Additionally, the issue also features insight from acclaimed former Olympians Kelly Holmes, Katharine Merry and Adam Gemili.

On the acquisition of Athletics Weekly, the Group’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Hollinshead, said: “The addition of Athletics Weekly continues our strategy to focus on unique specialist content with higher-yielding advertising and multimedia brand partnership potential. We’re delighted to welcome AW’s publisher, Wendy Sly, an Olympic medallist in her own right, to our sports coverage line-up. AW will sit alongside our growing stable of sports vertical platforms, which includes 3 Added Minutes and Totally Snookered.

“The acquisition creates an opportunity for us to extend this world-famous market-leading brand into new media channels, including video, events and podcasts. With the Paris Olympics upon us and with athletics as the number one Olympic sport, we look forward to a successful summer of sport recorded through the eyes of AW.”