Cross country returns to sporting calendar

The Lews Castle Grounds was a blur of school colours, vests, and muddy trainers this week as the Lewis and Harris Cross Country returned to the sporting calendar.

The first of three scheduled events saw a huge number of runners, aged from under-9 to senior level, took to the slippy trails of the Castle Grounds.

Beginning with a mixed senior men, women, all U20 runners and the U17 men race, the Cross Country saw a tremendous number of entrants from schools throughout Lewis and Harris take to the trails.

See the Stornoway Gazette this week for a two page picture special from the Cross Country event.