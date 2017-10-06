Linda Norgrove 10K hailed a triumph

The seventh annual Linda Norgrove Foundation 10K run drew an excellent turnout to the picturesque Uig coast last weekend.

Taking place on the Bhaltos Peninsula, the 10K was open to all to either run or walk and fundraisers of all ages and abilities pulled on their trainers to raise money for The Linda Norgrove Foundation.

Rodney Read was back on his unicycle for the 10K while others took part from all over the country,

The 10K is the main fundraiser for The Linda Norgrove Foundation on Lewis and this year they have been raising funds to provide medical scholarships for disadvantaged young Afghan women to train to become doctors.

The cost for a year at a medical university in Kabul is approximately £1,200.

The plan is to pay the fees for the required five years of study for 12 young women whose families simply could not afford this amount.

Results under an hour:

Alan Morrison 45:36

Duncan McKellar 45:48

Dickson Green 48:45

Murdo McLean 50:09

Mike Sullivan 50:48

Jane Miller 50:48

Chris Lucas 51:47

Andrew Bekush 52:46

Janice Mackay 53:06

Laura Macleod 54:18

Anne Smith 55:10

Kirsty Brightwell 57:30

Cameron rod 59:04