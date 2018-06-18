WIIGA Youth Games to begin tomorrow (TUESDAY)

The first ever Western Isles Island Games Association (WIIGA) Youth Games takes place in Stornoway this week with the opening ceremony scheduled for tomorrow evening (Tuesday) at Stornoway Town Hall.

Pupils from all four Comhairle secondary schools – Nicolson Institute, Sir E Scott, Castlebay and Lionacleit – are taking part in the multi-sport event which is being held over two days.

The Island Games have become a huge part of sport in the Western Isles in recent years as our sportsmen and women have starred on the international stage, leaping, running, splashing and pedalling onto podiums from Shetland and Rhodes to Bermuda, Jersey and Gotland.

Now our aspiring sportspeople from S3 and S4 from the four Comhairle schools can have a little taster of the Island Games as the Comhairle Sport and Health Team host the first WIIGA Youth Games.

The action begins with badminton at Ionad Spors Leodhais on Wednesday morning at 9am. Following this a sports workshop facilitated by Scottish Rugby 7’s captain Scott Riddell in Stornoway Town Hall.

Then on Wednesday evening the action turns to Stornoway Running and Athletics track for four hours of the best track and field events involving our school pupils.

Thursday sees the action switch to the hardwood and both girls and boys basketball in the sports centre, either side of girls and boys football which will be on the All Weather Pitch or Smith Avenue grass.

The closing ceremony for the WIIGA Youth Games is due to take place in Stornoway Town Hall at 7pm on Thursday evening.