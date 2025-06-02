Benbecula Half Marathon draws strong turnout

The organising committee approached Benbecula Distillery, a single malt whisky distillery that opened in 2024, to sponsor the event, and the distillery quickly agreed. Several other local businesses also contributed, including items for the finisher bags.

The event saw an impressive 132 registered participants, a turnout well above past years. Light rain dusted the course early on, but cleared just in time for the race. A local piper, Niall MacRury, led runners from the hall to the start line, serenading both participants and spectators. Although the skies cleared, the Benbecula wind stayed strong. The route offered a scenic tour of the island, lined with supporters and culminating in a cheering crowd at the finish line.

Winners were awarded their prizes at a post-race ceremony, presented by Angus MacMillan, Founder of Benbecula Distillery. First place in the women’s category went to Coleen Monrad of Stornoway Running and Athletics Club, and first place in the men’s category to Alex Luetchford of Hunters Bog Trotters.

Congratulations to all the runners, both island locals and visiting participants, and a heartfelt thank you to those who made the event possible.

“A big thank you goes out to runners, spectators, and everyone in the community who made this event possible,” said race organiser Graham MacLeod. “The return of this race was inspiring not only for local runners, but for the community as a whole.”

Photos and future announcements for the 2026 Benbecula Half Marathon will be shared on the official social media page: Benbecula Half Marathon (Facebook).

Special thanks to Benbecula Distillery for sponsoring the event, the runners who took part, the volunteers who gave their time, and the many spectators who braved the weather. It was an exciting day for Benbecula, and a brilliant start to a summer of events, and the continuation of the half marathon.

Benbecula Distillery is now open for visitors, with tours available daily, and a full lunch menu with fresh seafood, tea, coffee, and sweet treats. Whether traveling to Benbecula for another fitness event or just passing through, everyone is encouraged to stop by the distillery for refreshments and to learn more about Benbecula and the Outer Hebrides. Open Monday - Friday.

More information can be found at benbeculadistillery.com

2 . Contributed Piper Niall MacRury leading the half marathon runners to the starting line Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Benbecula Distillery Founder, Angus MacMillan, presenting the men's category winner, Alex Luetchford, with his trophy and bottle of MacMillan Spirits Wheelhouse Whisky. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Volunteers for the Benbecula Half Marathon Photo: Submitted Photo Sales