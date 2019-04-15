19 promising youngsters competing in Scotland’s lower leagues
Over the years, the Scottish lower leagues have been a breeding ground for numerous young talent.
Here we look at 19 promising youngsters currently developing in the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two.
1. Ross Doohan
The 21 year-old is currently on loan at Ayr United from Celtic. He has made a total of 31 appearances for the Championship side and has made a name for himself after keeping 14 clean sheets this season.
Breen has made just six appearances for Edinburgh City this year, but has shown some strong potential. He has scored once for the club since his loan move from Hamilton, which finishes at the end of this season.