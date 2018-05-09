Back blow Aths away in league romp

The future for Back FC is so bright it could be listed in eight foot neon lights and it will be built upon the production line in Upper Coll which is spitting out high quality youngsters once again.

While this season is probably one too soon for most of their young talents who are sparkling in their early forays into senior football, experience and a growth spurt should ensure Back are in good hands moving forward in years to come.

The likes of Jamie Mackinnon and centre-back and midfielder Stevie Mutch are quality street kids who have the ability and fearlessness to push Back on.

But it is up at the other end of the park where the rest of the league need to start nervously looking over their shoulders.

Against Stornoway Athletic this week Back unleashed a youthful attacking trident of schoolboys Euan Anderson, and Joel Martin, and the more experienced but still young Stuart Macdonald, 21.

On Monday night this Back attack came at the Aths defence like deadly snakes, spitting venom in front of goal.

All three are blessed with breakneck pace enabling them to turn defence into a counter attack fuelled by unlimited Red Bull in a matter of seconds.

They worked well together, switching positions, feeding one another the ball, and running themselves into the ground for manager James ‘Bomie’ Macarthur.

Aths didn’t play as badly as the final 5-1 scoreline suggests but they were undone by the pace, trickery and fearlessness of the attacking trident in blue which swarmed over them time and time again.

Martin scored twice and was a constant source of menace. Anderson scored his first goal for the senior side while he rippled the side netting with another chance.

And Macdonald had a direct assist for two of the goals and had chances to add his own name to the scoresheet throughout.

Kyle Munro opened the floodgates for Back before Chris Macleod smashed home from the edge of the six-yard box for 2-0.

Aths pulled a goal back after an attempted pass back to his keeper from schoolboy defender Jamie Mackinnon was short allowing Ross Macrae the chance to nip in and lob into the net for 2-1.

Anderson then peeled off at the back post to leap and head home his first senior goal before Martin netted an impressive double to make it 5-1.

Aths ended the match with ten men after Lewis Macdonald was sent off for two yellow card offences.

Although the record books will show a 5-1 loss, Aths showed in flashes their own ability and potentional. The Stornoway side have their own huge propsect in Mikey Jones who was the main source of concern for Back in Upper Coll. Comfortbale on either foot, jones is a tricky dribbler with an eye for a pass and he looks set to be a top talent.

And in Darren Stewart, Aths also have one of the league’s top midfielders. Absolutely fearless, hard running, hard tackling and the kind of player who would run through brick walls for his team mates, having a fit Stewart back in the squad is a huge asset for Magnus Johnson and with players like Stewart and Jones on this form, Aths will pick up more positive results than this in the weeks to come.

Elsewhere on Monday night, Ness ran out 5-0 winners over Stornoway United in Fivepenny to maintain their 100 per cent league start.

United keeper Jack Maclennan was shown a straight red after just 25 minutes leaving United with a monumental task.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison opened the scoring before the break and in the second-half the ten men of United tired and faded. Neil Morrison, Callum Vann and a double from Domhnall ‘Cheocaidh’ Smith sealed a thunping win on home soil for the Niseachs.