Cup journey for Lewis & Harris FC begins away

Eric ‘Strada’ Macleod has named his squad for this weekend’s group opener in the Football Times Cup as Inverness Athletic wait in the wings.

The Lewis and Harris FC manager has named a strong squad, a blend of experience but with a generous sprinkling of potential and exiting teen prospects for the clash with Inverness at the Inverness Royal Academy School this Saturday.

This year’s Football Times Cup, run by the North Caledonian League, sees the cup adopt a group format which ensures Lewis and Harris FC will enjoy at least three matches regardless of results.

Our first match has been pencilled in for this Saturday, November 23, with an away trip to face Inverness Athletic.

A two week break then follows before the second group match pits Lewis and Harris FC up against St Duthus on Saturday, December 7.

The final group match sees our boys square off against Invergordon on Saturday, December 14.

The match against Inverness Athletic is due to be played at the Inverness Royal Academy with a scheduled kick-off time of 12:20pm.

Lewis and Harris FC:

Daniel Macdonald; Jack Maclennan; Gordon Campbell; DI Maclennan; Neil Morrison; Josh Smith; Euan Shirkie; Calum Maclennan; Robert Shirkie; Micheil Smith; Mikey Jones; AJ Morrison; Luke Mackay; Angus Macdonald; Euan Anderson and

Hamish Macdonald.