Congratulations to Tolsta FC who won the Communities Football League Cup Final to complete the 2018 League and Cup double.

Tolsta ran out 5-2 winners of Albion FC in the final thanks to goals from Lee Johnson (4) and Scott Duncan.

Kevin Baillie and Willie Gallacher scored the goals for Albion.

Man of the match was Tolsta’s Seumas Beaton.

Tolsta FC recently won the Communities football League as well following an epic four-way tussle with title rivals Albion FC, Rangers Club and Hotel Hebrides.