Eachainn Miller time at Inverness Clachnacuddin is extended by three years

Eachainn Miller celebrates scoring

Midfield maverick Miller, 23, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract deal with Clach and he couldn’t be happier.

“I signed the contract just this weekend. I had always previously said I’d just do one year deals but the club have been keen to sign players for longer as they keep losing players for free at the end of their deals,” he told the Gazette this week.

“The new managers have been trying to change this and be able to plan longer term and know which players they will have so I decided to commit to longer.

Miller shows off his skill on the ball

“It is also a real vote of confidence to be given a three-year contract and for me I really enjoy the Highland League. Even the games we lost I enjoyed and Clach is so well supported by the fans and a great place to play football.”

Lewis born Miller, a former Carloway FC player and a regular fixture for both the Lewis and Harris Select and the Western Isles Island Games Association sides, has been hugely impressive since making the move to the Highland League.

Despite juggling his final year of university with travelling from Stirling to Inverness every week, Miller was a star turn for Clach and finished top scorer in the side.

Although this season’s matches were few and far between due to the pandemic forcing the shutdown of the Highland League, his form prompted club bosses to hand him a lengthy deal.

“Everybody wants to help get Clach back up the league and I know I want to be part of it and I do think I can help the club as well,” he continued.

“We only played two games last season due to the pandemic. Only one in the league and one in the Scottish Cup so I can’t wait to get going again and I’ve missed playing so much.

“During lockdown I’ve been living at home here on the island and I’ve been working for the Comhairle so I’ve been training with Carloway but also doing one on one sessions with (WIIGA mens team manager) Eric ‘Strada’ Macleod to keep fit and ticking over to try. This has helped me try and keep on top of things but it's been such a weird time without football.