Ex-Celtic and Scotland star to visit Stornoway

Stornoway Saltire CSC will host Celtic’s treble winning captain Tom Boyd on the 7th of December at the Sea Angling Club.

Tom Boyd joined his boyhood heroes Glasgow Celtic in 1992 after a short spell with Chelsea FC.

Tom achieved much success with Celtic, but his first major silverware success came in the colours of Motherwell when he captained the Steelmen to victory in the enthralling 1991 Scottish Cup in a 4 – 3 win over Dundee United.

Tom’s ‘dream’ transfer to the Hoops in 1992 was his final move in football as he played his remaining day with the Bhoys. Between 1992 and his final season in 2003 Tom played 304 times for the club.

Tom had the distinction of being the club’s first captain to win the league in ten years and also to skipper his team to the domestic treble in season 2000/01.

He is a member of the Scottish Football role of honour as the country’s sixth most capped player with 72 appearances in the dark blue of Scotland and has been awarded the MBE!

Currently Tom is one of the ex-player hosts at hospitality at Celtic Park where a group from the club met and mingled with Tom and other past players such as Danny McGrain.

Stornoway Saltire are delighted to have Tom Boyd visit the island and he will be doing a Q & A session on Thursday 7th December at 7.30pm. Tickets available at Euroclean and Church Street Colour Centre.