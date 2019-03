Stornoway football wonderkid Kayleigh Mackenzie didn’t just break her goalscoring duck for the Inverness Caledonian Thistle women’s football team - she smashed it to pieces, doused it in petrol and torched it.

The 16-year-old made her senior debut just a week earlier in a defeat away to Aberdeen in a match in which Kayleigh drew a blank.

But just seven days later she was back leading the line for Inverness in a home match against Montrose.

And the Nicolson Institute fifth year pupil was in spectacular form as she bagged a hat-trick in a 7-0 win.

Meanwhile, fellow island footballers Christine MacKinnon and Hannah Macleod have signed deals to turn out for Queens Park Ladies in the coming season.

Good luck to both girls in the coming months and well done Kayleigh on her superb hat-trick performance.