Juniors round-up: Bonnyrigg four clear; Coyne cashes in for Linlithgow

Assistant coach Neil Janczyk is relishing the Super League title run-in after Bonnyrigg restored their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Rose, who will join the East of Scotland League next season, travelled to face relegation-threatened Kennoway Star Hearts for the first time in their history and returned with a fine 4-0 win.

Goals from Kyle Wilson, Kieran McGachie and Wayne McIntosh gave the visitors a comfortable first-half lead with substitute Keith Lough completing the scoring with a deflected effort.

Janczyk said: “It was a good win for us and restored our four-point lead at the top. It’s all up to us now to maintain the pressure at the top. We have some tough games coming up but it’s in our own hands.”

Elsewhere in the Super League, Bo’ness claimed a 2-0 win away to Fife side Dundonald with goals from Stuart Hunter and Ryan Millar.

Broxburn were at bottom club Forfar West End and had to come from behind to earn a 2-1 victory, Alexander Murray grabbing a double to seal the win.

In the Premier League, second-placed Haddington beat Tayport 2-1 with Andy Jones and Scott Moffat on the scoresheet to keep up their challenge for promotion.

Fauldhouse, the only team with a realistic chance of catching leaders Musselburgh, enjoyed a 3-0 win at home to Kirriemuir.

In the East of Scotland Cup, Penicuik faced fellow Super League side Camelon and came out on top with a 1-0 home win thanks to a wonder strike from Lumbert Kataleza.

Linlithgow faced Lochee in the same competition, recording a 4-2 win which featured yet another hat-trick for record goalscorer Tommy Coyne and a Ruarhi MacLennan strike.

Newtongrange were another side in Fife, this time to play Glenrothes in the Fife and Lothians Cup. Star came back over the bridge with a 2-0 win to reach the next round.