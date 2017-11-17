Lewis and Harris football crown Players of the Year

The top individual award in Lewis and Harris Football is proudly sitting atop a sideboard in Ness for the first time in 25 years this week after Micheil Russell-Smith won the top prize.

The Niseach midfielder becomes the first from the club to take the league’s top player prize since Donald ‘Sweeny’ Macsween back in 1992.

Micheil was presented with the trophy by league sponsor Calum Macphail of long time league sponsor Specialist Welding Services at the end of season bash in Carloway Community Centre.

Smith edged out fellow Player of the Year nominees Andrew Murray (Point); Domhnall Mackay (Carloway); Innes Iain Morrison (west Side); Angus Grant (Carloway); Andrew ‘Pongo’ Maciver (Carloway); and Dan Crossley (Carloway).

Top Under-21 Player of the Year went to Carloway’s Angus Grant who helped fire Carloway to the Lewis and Harris league title.

Nominated for the U21 prize were Angus Macdonald (Point) and Alex John Morrison (West Side).

Innes Iain Morrison of West Side took the top goalscorer award with 17 while United No.1 Jack Maclennan took the prize for goalkeeper of the year.

Nominated for goalie of the year were Murdo Maciver (Athletic); James Macleod (Lochs) and Gordon Craigie (Carloway).

Well done to all nominated and of course the winners on the night.