Lewis and Harris Football Player of the Year awards

Lochs maverick midfielder John ‘Uig’ Morrison spent six seasons watching his former team mates from the touchline.

A nagging back injury robbed the Maroons of Morrison’s on-the field talents for a full half dozen campaigns before he made a remarkable and unexpected return to Lewis football.

Fast forward 24-odd months and Morrison has completed a fairytale comeback by claiming the top individual honour in the Lewis and Harris game.

Morrison was named as Lewis and Harris Senior Player of the Year at the weekend’s end of season bash where Morrison was honoured by his peers.

Runner-up was James ‘Titch’ Morrison of Ness with Point’s Elliot Ruddal finishing third.

Lochs also picked up another pair of individual prizes with keeper James Macleod named as top Goalkeeper of the Year and Jim O’Donnell earning the trophy for Top Goalscorer in 2018.

Jack Maclennan of Stornoway United and Athletic’s Reece Montgomery were second and third in the Goalkeeper of the Year running respectively.

Point’s Andrew Morrison - set to return to his native Harris in 2019 with their welcome return to island football - picked up the Under-21 Player of the Year prize.

Two of his Reds title winning team mates were second and third in the running for the Under-21 prize too with Angus Macdonald and Alasdair ‘Wally’ Maciver also recognised for their efforts.

On the night League sponsor Calum Macphail of Specialist Welding Services also presented league title winners Point FC with their individual title winning medals.

Guest speaker on the night was former Point FC player Alasdair Macleod who spoke at length about his own playing days and memories including his first pair of football boots - which he revealed with a smile were about three sizes too big for him - and looking back fondly on 15 or 20-a-side friendly matches at the Braighe in his youth.

It was a great night in Ionad Stoodie in Garrabost but it was a little disappointing not to see more current players attend from other sides in the league outwith the league champions.

Well done to all winners.