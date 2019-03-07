Lewis and Harris football season could be delayed

The Lewis and Harris Football Association have warned the keenly anticipated start to the new season may have to be delayed if they are unable to appoint a registration secretary before the big kick-off.

Match secretary Donald Macsween confirmed the new fixtures are in place but the season may have to be delayed unless a volunteer steps forward to fill the vacant role.

The 2019 Lewis and Harris football season is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 12, with four league fixtures pencilled in.

But without a registration secretary, clubs will have to register their own players directly with the SAFA which could see things grind to a halt before a single ball is kicked.

The role of registration secretary requires the registering of players on the SAFA website when they sign for or leave any clubs. This is a straightforward process but help can be provided initially.

The other duty of the registration secretary is to collate and file all team sheets which are sent in by match referees to ensure all players listed and playing in matches are properly registered and to keep a tally of bookings and sendings off and issue suspension notices as and when required.

The Lewis and Harris Football Association meet once a month and attending as many of these as possible is also important.

The role of registration secretary is a crucial one in keeping the league running smoothly and anyone with any interest in this role can get more information by contacting anyone on the Lewis and Harris Football Association Committee or by emailing Vice Chairman Kenny ‘Flip’ Macleod or Secretary Angus ‘Charlton’ Murray on kennymacleod39@gmail.com or angus-murray@cne-siar.gov.uk