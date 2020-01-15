Lewis and Harris Player of the Year Awards

West Side’s wing wizard Ali ‘Barvas’ Macleod was rewarded for a quite brilliant second half of the Lewis and Harris football season as he was recognised as his peers as the top man in 2019.

Macleod produced a number of blitzkrieg displays on the flank for the Siarachs, who pipped Point at the post, to win just their second ever senior league title. Calum MacPhail of long-time league sponsor Specialist Welding Services presented Ali, and all the prizewinners, with their trophies.

Runner-up for the main prize were Carloway’s Fraser Macleod and Point’s Andrew Murray who were tied for second spot.