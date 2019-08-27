Lewis and Harris Women FC slam seven past Clach to win cup final

Lewis and Harris Women FC signed off from the Highlands and Islands League in swashbuckling, breathless and ruthless style as they hit seven goals in a stunning second half to take the Highlands and Islands League Cup home across the Minch.

It was the perfect send off for a side who have blown away all the other sides in a remarkable maiden campaign in which they currently sit on top of the league pile having won all seven matches, scoring 45-goals along the way, and now they have stormed to League Cup glory.

But a lack of regular players numbers will see the side bow out of the league unbeaten, having not dropped a point and having their name engraved on the trophy, ensuring their first dip into the waters of competitive mainland football will never be forgotten.

It has been a brilliant journey for the Lewis and Harris Women who were predominantly made up of teenagers and current schoolgirls with just three non school girl players in the regular squad which underlines the phenomenal talent in the squad and the incredible feats achieved by such a young side of girls with very little experience of competitive football.

See this week’s Gazette for a full report and pictures from the match.