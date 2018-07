Lochs FC were back in action last night as the stand off between the club and match offficals ended.

Jim O’Donnell scored the only goal of the game as the Maroons edged Stornoway Athletic 1-0 in the Moldova Lewis Cup.

See this wee’s Gazette for the weekly football round-up from the Lewis and Harris league and also the latest on the fall out which saw Lochs’ fixtures grind to a halt.

