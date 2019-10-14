Mod Cups en route across the Minch

Both Mod Football Cups were in the warm grip of island players at the weekend and having their passports stamped ahead of a return to the Hebrides from Am Mòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail Glaschu 2019 to Stornoway and Uist and Barra.

The smiles were as plentiful as the flowing uisge beatha was at the after match ceilidhs as the Lewis and Harris Women’s FC stormed to glory in the first ever womens football Mod Cup match.

And the men’s football Mod Cup was won by Uist and Barra who stunned holders Glasgow Island with a last minute winner to edge a see-saw five-goal thriller on Glasgow Green.

See this week’s Gazette for match details and pictures from both matches.