The Fire Service proved too hot to handle for Police in this year’s annual charity football match which took place on Saturday, August 25th.

Here is a snapshot of the action from the match.

The Police squad.

In the end the Fire Service won the day with a score of 4-3.

All images courtesy of Iain Macdonald.

Man of the Match award went to Cherry of the Fire Service.

Fire Service captain Colin Macritchie accepts the trophy.

David Fraser is caught by Murdo 'Griddy' Macleod.

Gordon Morrison on the ball for the Fire Service.

Nathan Harris scores for the Police.