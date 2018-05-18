Point edge seven goal epic

Goalkeepers were busy picking the ball out of the back of the net at all three Jock Stein Cup ties in Lewis and Harris this week.

In Garrabost there were seven goals as Point narrowly squeezed past Stornoway Athletic.

In Barvas West Side slammed five past Back.

And up at Fivepenny, early season trail blazers Ness ran out 4-1 winners of a Lochs side who, just a week after lifting one cup, were dumped out of another.

Starting with the Broadbay Reds they took an early lead through Alasdair ‘Wally’ Maciver who bagged his eight goal of the season from close range.

Connor Maciver then levelled for Aths from the penalty spot before Mikey Jones, playing against his big brother Rob, put the visitors ahead.

Elliot Rudall scored a beauty to make it 2-2 and his centre-back partner in crime Ali Gillies then floated a 50-yard free kick over the keeper to put Point in front.

John MacIsaac hauled Aths level again but in the closing stages Rob Jones won it to squeeze Point through and earn family bragging rights at the Jones breakfast table.

Meanwhile Lochs went down 4-1 to Ness after missing a handful of first-half chances and being reduced to ten men for the final half hour caught up on the maroons.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison maintained his hot-streak in front of goal with the only goal in the first-half. Lochs keeper James Macleod made a pair of early stops in the second-half, with one from ‘Titch’ being described as a candidate for save of the season already.

Lochs brought midfielder Robert Mackenzie into the action on the hour mark but before had time to break a sweat he was back off the park after being shown a straight red for a late challenge on Micheil Smith.

The ten men fell 2-0 behind shortly afterwards as ‘Titch’ netted again to take his season tally to eight.

Micheil Smith made it 3-0 before John ‘Uig’ Morrison curled home a free kick for the second game on the bounce to pull Lochs back into touching distance.

Before then Andrew ‘Bubble’ Macleod marked his return from long standing injury issues by netting his first goal in almost two years for Ness who ran out 4-1 winners.

In Barvas Scott Graham’s early goal was all that split West Side and Back at the break but following the restart the Siarachs ran away it.

Luke Mackay netted a brace, Innes Iain Morrison scored and Duncan Maclean rounded things off with a free kick as West Side won 5-0.

United were due to face Carloway in the final first-round match last night (Wednesday).

In the semi-finals West Side will now host Point with Ness rolling out the welcome mat for the winner of the United and Carloway tie.

The semi-finals will be played on June 4 and June 6 respectively.

Saturday, May 19

Co-op Cup Round 1

Barra vs Athletic

Benbecula vs Lochs

Carloway vs Southend

Back vs North Uist

West Side vs Eriskay

Monday, May 21

League

West Side vs Athletic

Back vs Point

Lochs vs Ness

United vs Carloway

Friday, May 25

Eilean an Fhraoich Cup

Round 1 - Leg 1

Back vs Point

Ness vs Harris