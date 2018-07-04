Point kid makes senior Caley debut

Former Point FC junior player, Dòmhnall Alex Morrison, made his senior debut for Inverness Caledonian Thistle when he was named in the starting line-up in a pre-season friendly against Highland League team, Keith FC last Saturday.

Morrison was installed at right back in a defence just a day after his 17th birthday.

ICT were leading 2-0 at half-time. Half way through the second half Dòmhnall Alex lobbed the keeper from the edge of the box to add ICTs third goal.

The match finished 5-0; it was quite a birthday week for the young Garrabost lad. His last match in Lewis was a month ago when ICT’s under-17 team played a Lewis Select at Goathill Park.