Primary School Football Festival hailed a huge success

Primary School children from schools across Lewis came together for a fun afternoon’s football festival.

Taking place on the All Weather Pitch in Stornoway there were teams made up of pupils from Lionel School, Taobh Siar, Sgoil an Rubha, Sgoil a Bhac, Tong, Pairc, Laxdale and Stornoway Primary.

The entire All Weather Surface was in full use and in vibrant colours of all the school kits as they traded goals and smiles at the festival which lasted several hours.

Well done to all involved and the future of island football looks to be in good hands - and feet.