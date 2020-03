Sgoil an Rubha were presented with a new set of football strips by FES the contractors who look after the building and surrounding playing fields in Sgoil an Rubha. The school have expressed their deep gratitude for the continuing support we receive from FES in a number of ways.

Mr John Adams from FES is pictured handing the new strips to some of their P6 and P7 pupils. Many thanks to John and Sportsworld, who sourced the strips, from all at Sgoil an Rubhba.