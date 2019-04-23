Scotland Students take Home Nations

Western Isles footballers Eleanor Smith and Beth Macleod were the toast of the nation this week as they helped the Scotland Universities Football Team to a Home Nations success.

Over three days the squad, which Eleanor and Beth are both a key part of, beat Wales and England on the road to glory.

Scotland edged Wales on penalties in their first match as they cranked out a hard fought 7-5 win.

Then Scotland beat the Auld Enemy 1-0 a few days later to take the title.

The Scotland Univeristies Womens Football team are now unbeaten in more than three years.

Well done to Eleanor and Beth who will also be part of the Western Isles Island Games Association squad taking part in the football competition in Ynys Mon in June.