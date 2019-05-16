Seventeen goals for rampant Lewis and Harris Women

Lewis and Harris Womens FC hit 17 past Nairn County to stroll through the first round of the Highlands and Islands League Cup with a 17-1 win.

Once again star of the show was the unstoppable Mary Macleod who scored eight goals to take her haul to 19 goals in just FOUR matches for Lewis and Harris.

Shana Macphail scored a hat-trick, Abbie Campbell bagged two and both Maryam Lee and Hollie Martin found the net.

There was also a double and first goals for Lewis and Harris for Tia Mackenzie who is remarkably still only 14-years-old.

The average age of the squad was barely 16 and every single travelling member of the cup squad is still a teenager as Lewis and Harris left their ‘cailleachs’ Ann Mairi Macleod and Anne-Louise Stewart at home for the day.

Well done to the Lewis and Harris ladies who face a trip to Brora Ladies on league duty next on Saturday, May 25.