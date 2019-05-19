Stornoway sides leave it late to seal Jock Stein Cup progression

The scheduled Jock Stein Cup match between Point FC and Harris FC was postponed on Monday night after the sad weekend news that Point legend Donnie ‘Mata’ Graham had passed.

Donnie was heavily involved with the club for many years and he will be sorely missed both by the football club and the community.

There were still three other Jock Stein Cup ties which went ahead and each was incredibly tight.

In Carloway, Stornoway United continued their impressive run of scalps as they added Na Gormaich to their recent list which includes Lochs and West Side.

Neither side created many chances in the opening 90 but Archie Macdonald did smack the bar the in the first-half. But at the tail end of the match it was United who turned up the heat on their hosts but Carloway keeper Gordon Craigie made a number of superb close ranges saves to deny Hamish Macdonald and Kenny Macsween twice.

But then Hamish Macdonald looked to have won a scrappy affair as he scored deep into stoppage time but with what proved to be literally the last kick of the game DI Maclennan levelled on 97 minutes despite vocal protests from United keeper Jack Maclennan that he had been fouled and the goal shouldn’t have stood.

Undeterred United hit back and in extra-time they won it and booked a semi-final clash against Lochs on Monday, May 27, when Seumas ‘Pecker’ Beaton sent a bending, wicked shot into the top corner from 25-yards.

Elsewhere Aths and Back also went to extra-time but in the end it was the Stornoway side who edged the Blues again with the same score line as the ABC Cup to eliminate Back from a second cup competition of the season.

Kieron Bell and Chris Macleod netted with the sides tied at a goal apiece at the end of 90-minutes.

Then in extra-time Darren Stewart forced home the winner to give Aths a semi final against the winner of the Point vs Harris tie which was due to be played last night (Wednesday).

Finally, the Creagan Dubh hosted a rerun of the weekend’s ABC Cup final as Lochs welcomed West Side to Leurbost.

This time around it was Lochs who took the win with the only goal coming from David Martin.

Lochs did finish the match with ten men after David Skene was sent packing for two yellow card offences.