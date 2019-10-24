The Lewis football wonderkid earning a shot at Kop glory

Lewis football wonderkid James Graham has wowed Liverpool bosses while on trial with the current European Champions with a starring role and double goal showing on his trial debut.

The 15-year-old from Laxdale was snapped up by Ross County earlier this year and his blistering form for the Highland Club quickly caught the eye of the English giants who saw off competition from other clubs to invite James south for a trial.

James enjoyed a two-week trial at Anfield where he netted a double on his first run out for the Liverpool U16s against Notts County.

Graham later turned out for the Liverpool Under 17s against Sheffield United.

Ross County Head of Academy Operations, Jim Kelly said “This is a great opportunity for James. After having such a good season for us this year in our U16 team and then being introduced to our U18 team it’s been a fantastic period for him.”

“James has consistently shown his qualities, which has been recognised by Liverpool. It is a real compliment to the work being done in our academy that James has been given this chance.”

James formerly turned out for Back FC here on Lewis while he was a key member of the Nicolson Institute School teams.