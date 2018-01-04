Tributes paid to Stornoway footballer who died on New Year’s Day

Tributes have been paid for a young Lewis footballer who sadly passed away on New Year’s Day.

20-year-old Jordan Macleod from Stornoway died on New Year’s Day leaving friends and family devastated.

Jordan was part of the Carloway FC team which won the Lewis and Harris League title last summer.

A post on the Carloway FC page read: “Everyone at Carloway Football Club would like to express their condolences to the family and friends of Jordan Macleod following his sad passing.

“Jordan made a massive impact in his time with Carloway and a big contribution towards the club’s league title success.

“His personality, commitment and ability shone through and players, management and fans all took the wee man to heart.

“The reaction of the players and crowd when he scored his first goal for the club up in Ness said everything about how we felt about him. Rest in peace wee Jordy.”

Jordan had also played for Stornoway United as a junior and Stornoway Athletic.

United wrote: “It’s hard to express how deeply sad we all feel for the passing our friend Jordan Macleod.

“Jordy was always a team player when he with us at junior level.

“He always played with a shining smile on his face and we were very proud to have him play alongside us.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and can only hope that a little ease can come from knowing how highly thought of Jordy was by us all. Keep shining, Jordy.”

Social media is also full of poignant tributes to the Stornoway man who will be sorely missed.