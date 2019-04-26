VIDEO - Eriskay FC - one of the most remarkable places in the world to play football

Four representatives of Eriskay Football Club in the Outer Hebrides will be guests of Celtic at tomorrow’s (Saturday) home game with Kilmarnock.

The team plays in the Uist and Barra League and, since its inception in the 1950s, has worn green and white hoops.

Eriskay has a population of just 130 but most of the players come from the island.

A recent BBC video about Eriskay FC went viral and has been watched more than a million times.

In it, the player-manager, Shaun Mackinnon, speaks about the importance of the club to the island community and confirms that “all but one” of the team are Celtic supporters!

Eriskay’s bumpy pitch, commanding magnificent views of neighbouring islands and the Atlantic Ocean, has been named by FIFA as one of the “eight remarkable places to play football in the world” and features in displays at the FIFA museum in Zurich.

Shaun said: “The last few weeks, since the video appeared, have been amazing and we have had people getting in touch from all over the world to find out more about Eriskay.

“However, the invitation from Celtic is the icing on the cake and a great gesture by the club.”

Along with Shaun, Eriskay FC will be represented by Stephen MacDonald, Dominic MacAulay and Micheal John MacInnes.

See the BBC Video on Eriskay FC: {https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/57KfvBMt3DV20DkmYXNZRww/eriskay-football-club-the-beautiful-game-with-views-to-match|HERE}