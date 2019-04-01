VIDEO** History made by SYRFC Ladies

Stornoway Rugby Club’s Ladies marched into history at the weekend as they crossed the painted white line and entered competitive battle for the first time EVER on home soil.

The fearless history makers welcomed Craig Dunain across the Minch and to Bayhead for their first ever competitive match on home turf and although they fell to a defeat, their spirited, battling performance left no one in any doubt that these ladies are here to stay and they are here to make a big impact.

The two sides had battled several times in friendly clashes in the past but this time around and on the first competitive meeting the visitors were unable to field a full compliment of players. Having travelled over on the ferry with just 13 players it meant Stornoway had to drop two players just before kick off.

A large crowd lined the touchline to cheer on the ladies on their big day and from the off there was a clear desire and hunger on display from the Stornoway Lionesses. They traded blows, yards and control of the ball in equal doses with their more experienced opponents but on the day it was Craig Dunain’s more game experience and physically imposing ball carriers which tipped the scales in Craig’s direction.

Craig Dunain drew first blood with an unconverted try but Stornoway hit back with a try of their own on ten minutes. A scrum won against the head to the right of the posts saw the ball switched wide to Annis Anderson who dived home to register Stornoway’s first competitive try at home - earning her a place in the club record books forever.

Georgia Amor sent the conversion whistling narrowly past the post.

The remainder of the first-half saw little between the sides but it was the visitors who took the lead into the break with them as they broke through with a near carbon copy of their opening try to open up a five-point lead.

Craig opened up a gap on their hosts after the restart with a pair of unanswered tries and one conversion to take the points almost out of reach as time ebbed by.

But the final ten minutes saw a resurgence from the Stornoway ladies who dug deep and fought back showing a second wind and a battling, defiant end to the match.

Amor scored a try for Stornoway to take a chunk out of the deficit as she showed the chasing pack a clean pair of heels with a blistering charge through the pack before scoring between the posts. She then converted her try as the match finished 12-22.

Next up for Stornoway is the Bowl Competition against either Peterhead or Huntly, once again on home soil.